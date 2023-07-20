Lisk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $120.12 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

