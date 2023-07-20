Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to $27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.00. 364,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,212. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.21.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $1,680,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $208,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $86,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.