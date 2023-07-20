Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Loews Price Performance
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.
Loews Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
