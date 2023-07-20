Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LOMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,707. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $775.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

