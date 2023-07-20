LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Up 12.8% in June

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 1,110,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

