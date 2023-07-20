Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MCN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,229. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

