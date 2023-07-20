Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 324,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

