Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.45 or 1.00038918 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.