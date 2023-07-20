ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of ManpowerGroup worth $266,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.48. 606,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,712. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

