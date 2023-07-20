ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.30.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

