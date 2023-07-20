ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MAN opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

