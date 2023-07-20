MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.6 %

MKTX stock opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.99. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.76.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

