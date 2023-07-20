MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Price Up 3% After Earnings Beat

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $270.14 and last traded at $269.05. Approximately 69,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 362,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.14.

The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $296.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 116.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 29.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.99.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

