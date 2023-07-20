Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

