Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.42, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

