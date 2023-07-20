MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Update

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of MasterBrand stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 328,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,801. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
