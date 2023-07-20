MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Update

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MasterBrand Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 328,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,801. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

