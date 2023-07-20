Matador Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after acquiring an additional 447,266 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

