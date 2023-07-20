Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.14-2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 168,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Matson by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Matson by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

