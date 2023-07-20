Mayport LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 13.1% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayport LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 394,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,751. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

