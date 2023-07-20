Mayport LLC Buys Shares of 10,783 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mayport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 800,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,251. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

