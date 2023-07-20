Mayport LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 618,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.