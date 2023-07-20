Mayport LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.34. 572,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,802. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

