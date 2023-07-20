McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.13 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

