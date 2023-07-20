McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after buying an additional 1,039,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $295.84. 281,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.69.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

