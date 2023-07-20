MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.90

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 143182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.28.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.0747331 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.