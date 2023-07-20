MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the period.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

