MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 169.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $77,909,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,225.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.84 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,191.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

