Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to Sector Underperform at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $591.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.44. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

