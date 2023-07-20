Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.49. Mercer International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 105,997 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Mercer International Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

