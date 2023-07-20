Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $213.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.