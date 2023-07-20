Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.85. 7,165,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,520,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

