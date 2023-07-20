Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 884,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $187,421,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

META opened at $316.01 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $809.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

