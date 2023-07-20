Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.96.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50. The company has a market cap of $809.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

