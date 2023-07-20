MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

MCBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 44.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

