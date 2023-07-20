MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 23,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

