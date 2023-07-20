Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 6,706 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

