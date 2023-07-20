Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.83

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.83 ($2.33) and traded as high as GBX 210.60 ($2.75). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 209.80 ($2.74), with a volume of 286,589 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.90.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

