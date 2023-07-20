Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

