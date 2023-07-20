Mizuho Boosts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $11.50

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

RPT Realty stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.