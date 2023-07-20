Mizuho Boosts RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target to $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
RPT Realty Stock Up 0.2 %
RPT Realty stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.