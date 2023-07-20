Mizuho Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

NET stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,032.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,446 shares of company stock worth $34,342,800. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

