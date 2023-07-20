Mizuho Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $380.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.73.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $320.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -205.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

