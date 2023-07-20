Mizuho Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $65.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.12.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,852,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,270,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after purchasing an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,633,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

