Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

