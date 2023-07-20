Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOND. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ MOND traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 16,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,154. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

