Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 4.3%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 32,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 158,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,177,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondee by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.