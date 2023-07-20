Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

