Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 20,168 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.92% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

