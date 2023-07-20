Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

