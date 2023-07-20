Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 482.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,530,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,159,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $115,672.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 312,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,159,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,766 shares of company stock worth $3,625,698 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly Trading Up 1.9 %

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastly

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

