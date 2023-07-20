Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,267 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

